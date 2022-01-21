Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.82

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.82 and last traded at $101.49, with a volume of 4656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

