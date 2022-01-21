Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,463. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

