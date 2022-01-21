Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

CFG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

