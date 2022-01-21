Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,286 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $270.87 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.