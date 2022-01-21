Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 85.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $81.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.