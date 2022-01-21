Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 273,016 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,016 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of TE Connectivity worth $219,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

