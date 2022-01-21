California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $55,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.84 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.