Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

