American Century Companies Inc. Has $117.62 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,858 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 346,738 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $117,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,289 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

