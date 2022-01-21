Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.84 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.