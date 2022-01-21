Bokf Na Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.