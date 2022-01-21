Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 468 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,755,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $149.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.68. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

