First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $131,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.11. 14,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

