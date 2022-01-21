Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 186,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,446,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

