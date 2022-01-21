Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 6,066 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 2.94% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter.

CBON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,336. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

