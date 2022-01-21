Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,573. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

