LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading 1.8% Higher

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 11,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

