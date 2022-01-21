First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.55 and last traded at $118.68. 160,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 189,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 576,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 151,750 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $16,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 113,974 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,764,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,369 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,934 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

