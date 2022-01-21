Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Down 0.9%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €53.08 ($60.32) and last traded at €53.72 ($61.05). 2,152,747 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.20 ($61.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.33.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

