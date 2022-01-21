First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.24. 649,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 893,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

