Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $147.43 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.