Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stephens

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

