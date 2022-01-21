Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stephens

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.
BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.47.
Shares of BKR opened at $26.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
