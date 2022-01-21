IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 0.3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.52. Approximately 90,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 142,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$7.10 price target on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.49 million and a PE ratio of -17.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.82.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

