PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

About PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

