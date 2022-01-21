Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43). 227,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 273,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.40).

SUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market cap of £159.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.87.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.