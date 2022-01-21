Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 9.2%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS) fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). 14,135,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,344,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.68 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

