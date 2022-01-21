Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,312 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Workiva were worth $81,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.40.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,000 shares of company stock worth $148,348,750 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.