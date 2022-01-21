Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $111.30 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,872 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $111,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

