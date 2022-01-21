Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:SLB opened at $37.05 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

