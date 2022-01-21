Haverford Trust Co Buys 424 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

