Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Trade Desk by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Trade Desk by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

