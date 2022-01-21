Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 442,268 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 442,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,748,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

