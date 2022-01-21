Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

