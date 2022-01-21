Artal Group S.A. Buys New Stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.85% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $4.89 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

