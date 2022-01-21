Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report sales of $110.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.04 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $401.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.57 million to $406.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $446.25 million, with estimates ranging from $439.30 million to $451.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 364,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $947.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

