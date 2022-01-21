FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $425.60 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

