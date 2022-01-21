iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.