CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,577 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB opened at $389.12 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.22 and a 200-day moving average of $455.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

