CI Investments Inc. Purchases 249 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,519 shares of company stock worth $8,547,198 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

