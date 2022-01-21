CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,845,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of APP stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,995,026 shares of company stock worth $732,564,857 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.