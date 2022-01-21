BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $826.55 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $906.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $901.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

