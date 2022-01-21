CI Investments Inc. Sells 71,594 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,594 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

