CI Investments Inc. Purchases 35,068 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.87% of Manchester United worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

