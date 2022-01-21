First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $181.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $181,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $278.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.07 and its 200-day moving average is $343.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.70.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.