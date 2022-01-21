First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $215.84 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $215,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

