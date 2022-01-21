First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $251,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

