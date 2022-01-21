First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $135,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $509.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $603.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

