indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,149. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.05.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

