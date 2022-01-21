Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

BHB stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.