Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.30

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 5143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
