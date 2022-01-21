Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.30

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 5143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.